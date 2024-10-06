Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season.

Wednesday secured safety last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, and despite a mixed start to the new campaign, there is plenty of optimism that they can climb the table in the year ahead.

Rohl signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough in May, and it was a busy summer for the Owls as the German rebuilt his squad, with 11 new signings arriving during the course of the transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

The Owls did spend a reported fee of around £3 million on the permanent signing of striker Ike Ugbo from Troyes, but most of their summer signings were free transfers or loans, continuing owner Dejphon Chansiri's policy of investing mainly in wages rather than transfer fees.

The Wednesday chief has been known to hand out significant salaries to players over the years, and we looked at who receives the highest wages out of the current squad.

Sheffield Wednesday's current highest paid player

According to Capology, captain Barry Bannan is currently Wednesday's biggest earner, taking home £24,038 per week and £1,250,000 per year, although it should be stressed that those figures are an estimate.

That will come as no surprise to many Owls supporters as the midfielder has established himself as something of a legend at Hillsborough since joining the club on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2015.

Barry Bannan's stats for Sheffield Wednesday prior to 2024-25 (according to Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2015-16 Championship 41 3 2 2016-17 Championship 46 1 8 2017-18 Championship 31 1 3 2018-19 Championship 45 4 12 2019-20 Championship 46 2 8 2020-21 Championship 49 2 6 2021-22 League One 51 9 12 2022-23 League One 48 7 12 2023-24 Championship 45 1 3

Bannan claimed in May that he is hoping to stay with Wednesday for the rest of his career, and he signed a new deal this summer to keep him at the club for at least another year.

Some have questioned whether Bannan is still capable of performing at Championship level as he enters the latter stages of his career, but the 34-year-old remains incredibly influential for the Owls, and he certainly has not lost his quality, as shown by his recent strikes against Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town.

Bannan has remained loyal to Wednesday for almost a decade now, and he delivered on his promise to lead the club back to the second tier after their relegation to League One in 2021, but he has had opportunities to depart over the years, with Brentford said to have made an offer for him in the summer of 2020.

The Scot's wages have been the subject of debate during his time in South Yorkshire, but he revealed in October 2022 that his salary halved following relegation, and he insisted that his career decisions have never been motivated by money.

"I’ll just clear it up. When we got relegated my money halved from what it was. A lot of people think that my money never dropped but I signed a contract in the January when we were close to relegation in the Championship knowing that there was a chance that we could go down and my money could half," Bannan told Yorkshire Live.

"I’m not in the game in game for money, obviously money is an added bonus, I’m in the game because I love playing here and love playing in front of big crowds.

"Just to get it out there, my money halved when we got relegated so I could’ve got more wages if I left to the Championship or the [interested] team that were in the Premier League.

"They were clubs that probably a lot of players would’ve gone to but like I said, people are in football for different reasons and I’m in it for the love of playing week in week out."

Dominic Iorfa, Yan Valery, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ike Ugbo are the Owls' joint-second highest paid players behind Bannan at £20,000 per week, while Jamal Lowe and Callum Paterson (both £18,000 per week), Michael Smith (£17,500 per week), Max Lowe (£17,000 per week), Michael Ihiekwe (£15,192 per week) and Josh Windass (£15,000 per week) are also among the club's top earners.