Bambo Diaby has had a rollercoaster of a first season at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Spanish defender joined last summer from fellow Championship side Preston North End and has had to endure management changes, injury setbacks and inconsistent selection throughout his first season at Hillsborough.

Upon signing for the club, his contract length was never disclosed, and there have been many fears among the Wednesday fanbase that the big defender could depart already, despite becoming a firm fan favourite.

However, he has come out ahead of the Owls' crucial last day fixture to put any fears to bed surrounding a potential summer departure.

Bambo Diaby reveals his Sheffield Wednesday contract

Diaby, who once starred for the likes of Barnsley, has announced through an interview with the Sheffield Star that he is going to be around for at least one more season, regardless of the division that Wednesday find themselves in next year.

Speaking to reporter Joe Crann, he said: "You can see what we’re growing and growing, and when you’re here for the next season you want to keep that work going.

"It’s not a case of ‘see you later’, because I’m excited, and I want to be a good footballer for this club.

"We have one game left that we need to sort out before we’re thinking about next season, if we stay in the Championship then we want to do big things.

"In the summer I always do my preparation for the next season to give the best that I can, and I think if every player thinks like that, then we can do something amazing."

Bambo Diaby and Sheffield Wednesday need to build on end to 2023-24 season

Diaby's words in the interview above make it clear that he wants to have a huge impact next season, and ensure that success is priority number one.

Personally, Diaby himself had to endure the early season departure of the manager that brought him to the club, and when current boss Danny Rohl was appointed, the Spaniard then had to face a spell on the sidelines as he was first overlooked for selection, before then suffering an injury.

Wednesday have had a tough season too, as having been promoted from League One last year, the club have not been able to re-establish themselves as more of a mid-table Championship side; instead spending the majority of the season down near the foot of the table.

Championship Table (As it stands April 29th) Team P GD Pts 20 Sheffield Wednesday 45 -26 50 21 Plymouth Argyle 45 -12 48 22 Birmingham City 45 -16 47 23 Huddersfield Town 45 -27 45

Fears surrounding an instant relegation back to the third tier still remain. The South Yorkshire outfit are currently three points clear of the relegation zone, but face a challenging fixture away to Sunderland on the final day, whereas their relegation rivals Plymouth and Birmingham both see themselves as hosts in hope of gaining the points needed to overtake Rohl's side.

Positive preparations can now begin for next season at Hillsborough

Regardless of the division that Sheffield Wednesday end up being in at the end of play this weekend, the news that such a popular player is indeed sticking around for another year will let the fans breathe a sign of relief, and bring an air of positivity to the squad.

There is going to be a desire for success next year, whether that be a stable establishment in the Championship more likely, or another promotion attempt in League One, and keeping a player like Diaby around will do plenty of good.

Remaining at Hillsborough will mean one less player needing to be signed and integrated into the squad.

Having had such a big influx of players last year, with as many as 12 signed on permanent or loan transfers and the upset of an early managerial departure to contend with, the morale and feeling around the squad was always bound to spell difficulties for Wednesday throughout this season.

But with the squad hopefully a little more acquainted with each other, and with not too many departures or incomings in the summer, preparations that could potentially push the club on to bigger and better things can now begin.