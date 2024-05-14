This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday face a striker dilemma ahead of next season.

The Owls miraculously avoided relegation this season, after an incredible run saw them win four of their final six league games.

Danny Rohl did a fantastic job of providing stability to Sheffield Wednesday, but attention now immediately turns to next season, which is likely to be another tough Championship campaign.

Rohl and chairman Dejphon Chansiri have some big decisions to make this summer regarding their striking options, especially with Ike Ugbo.

Ugbo arrived at Hillsborough in January on loan from French club Troyes, and immediately became a fan favourite. His seven goals in 18 appearances and relentless hard work played a big part in the Owls' survival, and now reports suggest that Sheffield Wednesday are keen to bring him back on a permanent deal.

Ike Ugbo's 2023/24 Championship campaign, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Cardiff City 20 4 1 Sheffield Wednesday 18 7 1

Ugbo's parent club, Troyes, have hugely struggled in the French second tier, and look likely to be set for back-to-back relegations to the third tier, which would likely see the forward's price plummet.

If this does occur, Sheffield Wednesday should make it their number one priority to bring him back to Yorkshire.

With talk of Ugbo's return to Hillsborough circulating, it begs the question whether young striker Bailey Cadamarteri will be a part of Danny Rohl's plans next season.

The young forward has impressed many in his first full season of professional football, as he grabbed four goals from 14 league starts in a struggling Wednesday side.

Should Sheffield Wednesday loan Bailey Cadamarteri out this summer?

The 19-year-old deserves his chance of regular first-team football next season, whether it's with the Owls or out on loan, and that decision will be a tough one to make for Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

And FLW's Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted believes that the teenager is in need of regular minutes next season in order to continue his development.

"It's a difficult one because 'Cads' (Cadamarteri) is at that age where he'll probably need to be playing football regularly," Callum told FLW.

"Four Championship goals in your first season at 18 years old in the amount of starts that he has had is very, very good."

"I think he could learn off someone like Ike [Ugbo] and Michael Smith, and that might also help his development if he is here for one more season."

While Callum seemed happy for Cadamarteri to continue his development as part of Rohl's squad next season, alongside Ugbo and Michael Smith, he did mention the possibility of a loan, but only to the division below.

"If he is going to go out on loan it has to be to a League One team preferably, it can't be any lower than that really," Callum added.

"He has got to be playing first-team football at that level if it is going to happen."

Sheffield Wednesday face big Bailey Cadamarteri decision

Sheffield Wednesday struggled to find the back of the net this season, as they scored more goals than just one other side in the entire division.

They did turn their fortunes around in the second half of the campaign though, and that can largely be put down to the introduction of Ike Ugbo.

The Canada international made a huge impact, scoring six goals in five matches at one stage, so signing him on a permanent deal this summer seems of paramount importance.

If Ugbo does arrive on a permanent transfer, Sheffield Wednesday are left with a big decision to make regarding 19-year-old Cadamarteri.

It would make sense for the youngster to depart on loan for the season to a League One club so that he can further his development and prove to the Owls what he can provide in an attacking sense.

And if Wednesday are sensible, they would include a recall clause in a potential loan deal, meaning if the Owls appear to be struggling for goals at the halfway stage of next season, they can call upon the son of ex-Premier League forward Danny Cadamarteri to bring more options to the front-line.