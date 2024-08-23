Key Takeaways Lincoln City in advanced talks for 19-year-old forward Bailey Cadamarteri on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

Cadamarteri likely to get valuable game time and development opportunities at high-pressing Lincoln City.

Potential move to Lincoln seen as mutually beneficial for player and parent club Wednesday due to style of play.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks with Lincoln City over a loan move for teenage forward Bailey Cadamarteri – with the League One club seen as a good destination by the Owls.

A temporary departure from Hillsborough has looked likely for the 19-year-old this summer, with a number of League One clubs supposedly vying for him, but it now appears that Lincoln City are edging close to getting Cadamarteri for the 2024/25 season, according to The Star.

Earlier in the summer, the Steel City outlet stated that he was probably going to be away from the Owls for this campaign. Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Stockport County and Wrexham were all named as potential destinations for Cadamarteri by The Star's Joe Crann.

It was then later stated by Darren Witcoop that Wrexham were leading the race for the son of former Premier League striker Danny Cadamarteri, but noise on that front has settled as of late, with a move to another third tier team looking to be not that far away from completion.

Bailey Cadamarteri getting closer to Lincoln City switch

The Star has said that the two parties are in talks over a deal, with Michael Skubala, the Imps' boss, wanting to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl admitted, ahead of his side's matchup with Leeds United tonight (August 23rd), that there were likely to be players leaving Hillsborough as well as arriving in the remaining days of the window.

On Cadamarteri specifically, he added: "We know the strengths of Bailey and which kind of football is good for him to get a lot of situations where he can improve.

"For me the most important point for Bailey is that he gets game time and this means not just 10 minutes or 15 minutes, it means being a starter and delivering again and again. This will be helpful."

Lincoln is seen as a good place for the 19-year-old to go and develop. They showed last season with Luton Town's Joe Taylor that they know how to get the best out of young forwards. He scored 10 goals in 19 appearances in the second half of the previous campaign.

Joe Taylor's 23/24 League One Lincoln City stats Apps 19 Starts 19 Goals 10 Goals per 90 0.6 Assists 3 Stats taken from Stathead

The deal is yet to be finalised and things could still change, even though Lincoln currently look to be winning the race for the formerly top flight-linked teen.

Lincoln feels like a great fit for Bailey Cadamarteri

Clubs these days are no longer just looking for which team is going to give their loanee the most minutes or who is going to cover the most of their wages. They want to know that, when the player comes back, they will be a better asset than the one that originally exited the doors.

They want the clubs taking on these youngsters to continue to mould them in the way that their parent club would want them to be. Lincoln can definitely provide that for Cadamarteri.

After Skubala came in, they became one of the most impressive and fun teams to watch in the third tier. Their high-pressing caused problems for almost everyone they faced, and their incisiveness going forward was perfect for a young forward like Taylor, whose role may now be filled by Wednesday's talismanic prospect.

They're going to get him to play in a system that will be similar to Roh's, and he will benefit from that when he comes back to Hillsborough, if the move gets sorted.