Key Takeaways Bailey Cadamarteri set for Lincoln City loan pending medical.

Deal not finalised, but move closer with scheduled check-up.

Imps likely to secure 19-year-old for rest of the season.

Bailey Cadamarteri is set to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move from Sheffield Wednesday to Lincoln City.

A deal that would see the 19-year-old join Lincoln on a season-long loan is not finalised yet, but, according to The Star's Joe Crann, the move is now closer to being done with a medical scheduled for the player.

Some more details in the deal need to be checked over and approved before it all goes ahead, but it looks increasingly likely that Cadamarteri will be with the Imps for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

He had previously been linked with other League One teams like Huddersfield Town, Stockport County, and Wrexham, as per Crann.

More to follow...