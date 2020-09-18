Sheffield Wednesday awaiting developments in pursuit of 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have got no further with their pursuit of Kenneth Zohore, despite holding talks with West Bromwich Albion about the striker.

Garry Monk’s squad is thin in terms of striking options. Jordan Rhodes is the only recognised No.9 in the squad, with Elias Kachunga and Josh Windass offering support from a second-striker role.

There’s known to be an interest in Zohore, who finds himself down the pecking order at the Hawthorns on the back of West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League.

Dom Howson has been quizzed on the developments regarding Zohore on the back of talks with Albion.

He told a Q&A with Yorkshire Live (17/09): “No new update with Zohore.

“Wednesday have held talks with him and WBA (West Bromwich Albion).”

Zohore only signed for West Brom last summer, with the striker part of the Slaven Bilic’s squad that won promotion to the Premier League.

However, he finds himself behind the likes of Callum Robinson, Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu in the pecking order.

The 26-year-old made 17 appearances in the Championship last season, returning three goals for West Brom.

He’s yet to feature in 2020/21.

The Verdict

The need for a striker to come into Wednesday squad is great at this stage of the summer.

Monk is going with a two-man axis, with too much reliance on Jordan Rhodes to be the leading man.

Zohore is an alternative to him and there’s every chance that he could be a success at Hillsborough, particularly working under the coaching umbrella Monk has in place.

Fingers crossed for Wednesday that they can get a deal done.

Thoughts? Let us know!