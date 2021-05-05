Sheffield Wednesday attempting to tie down duo amid transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday have offered new contracts to under-23 pair Charles Hagan and Lewis Farmer – but there’s transfer interest from other clubs as well, per the Sheffield Star.

The Owls could be preparing for a mass exodus from their senior ranks if relegation to League One is confirmed this weekend, with a victory needed over Derby County and for Rotherham to slip up against Cardiff City to secure their Championship status.

The likes of Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes, Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees and many others see their contracts set to expire and failure to escape the drop zone could see Wednesday have a vastly different squad next season.

They may have to delve into their under-23’s and promote more youth prospects, and they are looking to keep the duo of Hagan and Farmer around despite letting go a number of other talents.

19-year-old winger Hagan arrived at Hillsborough in 2018 from Chelsea’s academy and signed professional terms last year, making his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against Fulham back in September.

Farmer is an 18-year-old full-back who was switched to that position from attacking midfield, but is yet to make his first team bow for Wednesday.

The Star though note that other teams are circling for the pair despite the new deals being on the table, so there’s no guarantee that Hagan and Farmer will be at the club come next season.

The Verdict

If this season does end in relegation, Wednesday may have to rely on stocking up their squad with youngsters due to decreasing revenues that come with dropping a division.

With reports of wages for the last two months not being paid it looks like monetary issues are rearing their ugly head again and the club may need another group of talented young players to come through, just like Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw have recently.

Hagan and Farmer could be the next two to come through – however Wednesday may have to do a bit of convincing to them if other teams are sniffing about.