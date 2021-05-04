Sheffield Wednesday assessing Premier League youngster as they prepare for busy summer

Southampton youngster David Agbontohoma is believed to be on trial with Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls weigh up whether to offer the defender a contract.

The 19-year-old, who has previously been on the books at Arsenal, is currently with the Saints, although his appearances have only come for the development side in the Premier League 2 division.

With his contract up in the summer, it would appear that Agbontohoma is going to be on the move, as Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson revealed that teenager had featured for the Owls’ U23 side yesterday as they played Watford.

He was one of three trialists who turned out for Wednesday, but the identity of the other two are yet to be revealed.

Wednesday are set for a very busy summer regardless of whether they stay in the Championship or not. Darren Moore’s side are currently three points from safety ahead of a potentially huge game against fellow strugglers Derby County at Pride Park this weekend.

Moore will hope to use the summer window to bring in his own players after arriving at Hillsborough earlier this year.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good to see that Wednesday are looking at younger players ahead of next season because no matter what happens there needs to be a fresh approach at the club.

Having not seen Agbontohoma play, it would be impossible to say whether he would be able to make an impact next season or if he’s someone who will need a few years to develop, but he certainly would arrive with decent pedigree considering the clubs he has played for.

So, this could be one to monitor ahead of what’s sure to be a very busy summer for Sheffield Wednesday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.