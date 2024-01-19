Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's precarious position in the Championship may be worsened by potential transfer interest in Josh Windass.

Windass has been a key player for the Owls, but with just six months left on his deal, the club may consider selling him now to earn a fee.

Windass's versatility and leadership would be hard to replace, and the decision to let him go may be the best option for all parties involved.

To say Sheffield Wednesday are in a precarious position in the Championship would probably be an understatement, and the latest news regarding Josh Windass certainly won't have made their life any easier.

Two wins in their last three games has the Owls in a much better position than they were in a few games ago, but they aren't exactly flying in the league, and it may still take a lot for them to stay up at the end of the season.

22nd in the Championship, and still four points off safety, Danny Rohl's side will need their fortunes to continue turning in their favour, and keeping hold of some of their best players will give them the best shot at safety they can get.

But with recent transfer interest in Josh Windass, the club may have some big decisions to make that may hinder their survival chances.

Josh Windass situation gives Sheffield Wednesday a headache

The forward has been a key player in recent times for the Owls, and while it's likely they'll be desperate to keep his services, it could also be in their best interests to part ways with the 30-year-old.

With just six months left on his deal, the Owls would be able to earn a fee for Windass if they were to sell him now, but if they keep him until the end of the season, and he doesn't renew, he can leave the club for free.

Recent reports from journalist Tom Bogert on Twitter have suggested that MLS side Real Salt Lake have an interest in Windass and could make a move for him this window.

With his contract winding down, the Windass may take interest in a move to the States, so a decision to part ways may end up being the best option for all parties.

Whilst Sheffield Wednesday do have options in the forward positions, like Billy Cadamarteri and Ashley Fletcher, they don't quite supply the versatility and leadership that Windass brings to the side, and with just over a week of the transfer window left, it would be hard to bring in a suitable replacement.

Josh Windass would be hugely missed at Sheffield Wednesday

The forward has spent four years with Sheffield Wednesday, and has played a vital role in the Owls' recent League One success.

In 127 appearances for the club, he has scored 37 goals and provided 17 assists, and has popped up with some huge moments as the club were promoted back to the Championship in dramatic fashion last season.

The forward scored 16 goals for the Owls in all competitions last season, including the winner in the play-off final at Wembley against Barnsley.

Windass struggled with injury issues at the start of the season, but has come back into the side, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances as he looks to keep the Owls in the Championship come the end of the season.

He would be a sore miss this season for Wednesday, and it would impact their chances of staying in the division, but with this next fortnight potentially the club's last chance to receive a fee for the forward, it's a big decision whether to stick or twist.