Sheffield Wednesday's winning run came to an end at home to Leeds United last Friday, and whilst there's no shame in losing to their promotion-chasing Yorkshire rivals, the Owls would certainly have benefitted from the skill and trickery of winger Ian Poveda.

Poveda is on loan from Leeds and was thus ineligible to play against his parent club.

After moving to Wednesday in January, Poveda has shone, striking up an excellent relationship with striker Ige Ugbo - another January addition - and the pair have helped Wednesday to turn their season around, with survival now a real possibility.

Five wins from their last seven matches has put the Owls in contention for survival and whilst other teams look to be in freefall, Wednesday are picking up form at just the right time, with a lot of thanks going to Poveda and Ugbo.

Poveda struggled for minutes at Leeds, starting just one game for Daniel Farke's side this season.

Following his move to Wednesday, though, the diminutive Colombian winger has been indispensable, and after coming off the bench in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield, he has since started every game he has been able to appear in, winning five of the six games he's played.

Wednesday looked devoid of ideas against a clinical Leeds side and with Poveda absent, his influence on the side was abundantly clear.

Ian Poveda is relishing his Sheffield Wednesday opportunity

Poveda is a graduate of Manchester City's academy, having spent time with Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Brentford before his move to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, and he had long been expected to make his mark in senior football.

But after moving to Leeds four years ago, the 24-year-old has been used sparingly and he has struggled to make an impact during his time at Elland Road.

Despite relegation to the Championship, Poveda didn't see his prospects improve, playing just 144 minutes for Leeds this season.

He surpassed that total in the space of three games for Wednesday, becoming an integral part of their recent upturn in form.

Ian Poveda's Apperarances - 2023-24 Season Team Appearances Minutes Sheffield Wednesday* 7 461 Leeds United 7 144 *Stats Correct As Of March 12, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

After bagging an assist on his home debut for Wednesday against Birmingham City, Poveda has since caught the eye with his direct running.

Willing to take defenders on and make something happen inside the area, he has provided energy and incision to a Wednesday attacking unit who rank joint bottom with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United for goals scored this season.

The talismanic figure of Ugbo is the perfect target for Poveda's crosses and the pair will hope to combine regularly as we approach the business end of the season.

Ian Poveda's Leeds United future is up in the air

With Poveda's Leeds contract expiring this summer, he isn't expected to stay at Elland Road next season.

Wednesday would be keen to take the winger on a permanent deal, but with Poveda showing his ability to compete at a Championship level, any deal would likely hinge on whether Wednesday can stay up.

Danny Rohl's side are currently one point away from safety with nine games to go and travel to Ipswich this weekend.

Poveda will be back for the trip to Portman Road and Wednesday will be hoping he can create a moment of magic to claim an unlikely three points in their bid for survival.