Highlights After narrowly avoiding relegation, Sheffield Wednesday is focused on rebuilding the squad with new signings this summer.

Players like Anthony Musaba and Bailey Cadamarteri have become important assets for the Owls and should not be sold off.

Despite interest from other clubs, Wednesday is determined to retain their key players to build for a stronger future.

It has been a busy start to the summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in seven new players so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki and Jamal Lowe arriving at Hillsborough, and there are likely to be plenty more to come.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks rejected the offer of an extension to join Rotherham United and Oxford United respectively, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

Much of Wednesday's squad is made up of either new additions or players who have just signed new deals, and the club do have a lack of sellable assets, but it is possible that some of their stars could attract interest from elsewhere before the closure of the transfer window.

With that in mind, we looked at two players the Owls must not consider selling this summer.

Anthony Musaba

Winger Anthony Musaba joined Wednesday on a free transfer from Monaco last summer and he endured a tough start to life at Hillsborough.

Musaba struggled to make an impact in the early stages of last season, but he was far from the only player who underperformed under Munoz and he improved significantly following Rohl's arrival.

The 23-year-old became a crucial player for the Owls over the course of the campaign, and he finished the season as the club's top scorer after netting eight goals in 48 appearances in all competitions, while he also provided five assists.

Wednesday have signed one new winger this summer in Kobacki, and they are keen to bring Ian Poveda back to the club after his successful loan spell last season, while they are also believed to be interested in Rangers' Scott Wright.

With Mallik Wilks and Djeidi Gassama already at the club, Musaba will face plenty of competition for places next season, but after his excellent performances towards the end of the campaign, he has a strong chance of keeping his spot.

Musaba's strong debut season at Hillsborough will not have gone unnoticed, and he could potentially be the subject of interest this summer, but the Owls must not allow him to depart, particularly as his price tag could increase if he continues to improve next term.

Related Sheffield Wednesday urged to sign ex-West Ham striker on free transfer FLW Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit discussed which free agent he'd like to see his club sign this summer

Bailey Cadamarteri

Wednesday supporters had long been calling for striker Bailey Cadamarteri to be given a chance at senior level, and they got their wish as Rohl introduced him to the first team shortly after taking over at Hillsborough in October.

Few could have predicted the impact that Cadamarteri would make, and he scored three goals in four games at the start of December to provide a huge boost to the Owls' survival hopes.

The 19-year-old's minutes became a little more limited after the arrival of Ike Ugbo on loan from Troyes in January, but he remained an important part of the squad, and he ended the season with five goals and one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Cadamarteri's impressive form at club level earned him a call-up to the England U19 squad earlier this year, and according to The Star, he is attracting interest from three Premier League clubs and a number of Championship sides this summer.

The striker only signed a new long-term contract at Wednesday in December, meaning the club would be able to demand a significant fee for his services, but it would be a huge blow to lose one of their brightest young prospects.

Rohl is likely to bring in at least two strikers this summer, so it remains to be seen how much Cadamarteri will feature next season, but there is no doubt that he has a big future with the Owls, and they must not consider cashing in on him at this stage.