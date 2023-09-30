It has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season, but former manager Darren Moore left the club in June following a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement, but the Spaniard has struggled to make an impact at Hillsborough and he is coming under increasing pressure from supporters.

Wednesday brought in 12 new players this summer, but many of those were loans or free transfers, leading to criticism of Chansiri for his lack of investment.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Munoz's ability to do business is likely to be restricted again in the January transfer window with finances seemingly tight, but with the Owls facing a relegation battle, it remains to be seen whether Chansiri will decide to invest in order to keep the club in the division.

What is Sheffield Wednesday's annual wage bill?

According to Capology, Wednesday's annual wage bill is £12,322,000, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

While they did not spend significant transfer fees, the Owls were known to be paying high wages during their time in League One, and there are plenty of clubs in the Championship with a lower annual wage bill than Wednesday.

However, their annual wage bill is significantly lower than the three clubs relegated from the Premier League last season, Leicester City (£49,478,000), Southampton (£40,134,000) and Leeds United (£31,771,000), underlining the financial disparity that exists in the second tier.

Who is Sheffield Wednesday's current highest earner?

As per Capology, the Owls' current highest paid player is midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who is estimated to take home £35,000 per week and £1,820,000 per year.

However, Hendrick is on loan at Hillsborough from Newcastle United, and it is likely that the Magpies are contributing towards his wages, so Wednesday's highest paid contracted player is midfielder Barry Bannan, who is said to receive £24,038 per week and £1,250,000 per year.

Bannan joined the Owls on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in August 2015, and he played an important role as the club reached the Championship play-offs in 2016 and 2017 under Carlos Carvalhal.

The Scotsman was named captain by former manager Garry Monk in 2020, and after staying with Wednesday following their relegation to League One, he achieved his ambition of leading the club back to the Championship last season.

Bannan has remained an important part of Munoz's plans this campaign and his form will undoubtedly be crucial to the Owls' survival prospects in the year ahead.

Michael Smith (£17,500 per week), Will Vaulks (£15,962 per week), Michael Ihiekwe (£15,192 per week) and Callum Paterson, Josh Windass and Ashley Fletcher (all £15,000 per week) are estimated to be among the club's other highest earners.