Sheffield Wednesday announce temporary player departure

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Waldock has joined Gainsborough Trinity of the Northern League Premier division.

The central midfielder, who has been at the club’s academy since the age of eight, has joined The Holy Blues on a season-long loan.

Waldock arrived at Sheffield Wednesday at eight years old, rising through the ranks before his debut at first-team level in 2020.

Playing 79 minutes in a Carabao Cup clash with Fulham, the 20-year-old impressed on his first start with the club, proceeding to feature on the bench at senior level for three Championship fixtures.

Waldock was also an integral member of the club’s U23s squad last season, and he was also part of the U18s side that won the Professional Development League 2 North and National title in 2019.

The young midfielder has consistently been involved within the first-team set up during pre-season and into the new campaign, travelling with the squad for their pre-season camp in Wales.

The verdict

Regular game time in a first-team environment has been deemed the next best step of Waldock’s development, and should he gain the required minutes, this will be a huge learning curve for him.

The young midfielder is highly regarded enough to be in and around the League One club’s squad, but the amount of midfield talent that they currently possess means that he is currently down the pecking order.

Waldock will be hoping to shine in England’s seventh-tier and perhaps earn another loan move higher up the pyramid in the near future.

It is certainly an exciting new venture for Waldock.

