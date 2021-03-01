Sheffield Wednesday announce major appointment as Dejphon Chansiri rolls the dice

Darren Moore has been appointed as manager of Sheffield Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

The Owls have endured a torrid season so far that has seen them embroiled in a relegation battle from the start of the campaign.

Despite early signs of recovery under interim boss Neil Thompson things have since gone sour with the Yorkshire side on a run of four defeats in a row in the Championship.

With just 14 games left in the season it seems that Dejphon Chansiri has moved to try and rescue the campaign once and for all.

Moore certainly seems like a shrewd appointment.

After starting his managerial career with West Brom the former defender has since gone on to prove himself as manager of Doncaster Rovers.

The Yorkshire side are firmly in promotion contention from League One with Doncaster sitting in sixth position in the table, but it seems that he’s taken the decision to join the Owls as they look to avoid relegation from the second tier.

According to Sheffield Wednesday’s website Moore takes charge with immediate effect and will be in charge for the midweek clash with Rotherham United.

The verdict

This could be an excellent appointment.

Darren Moore is one of the top managers in the EFL and I think he’s certainly deserving of a chance to try and rescue Sheffield Wednesday from their current woe.

Of course he faces a difficult job but this could be his chance to prove exactly what he’s made of.