Sheffield Wednesday announce latest January window arrival

Tyreece John-Jules is officially a Sheffield Wednesday player for the rest of this season at least, with him joining the club from Premier League side Arsenal on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The Owls will be hoping he can help fire them into the play-off places for the end of the season, with Darren Moore naturally hoping this will be a transfer that pays off.

Moore has used the loan market a fair bit already during his time at Wednesday, and this is the latest example of that.

Owls fans, meanwhile, will be intrigued to see how a player with Arsenal academy pedigree gets on in the cut and thrust of League One, with this move potentially the start of the making of him if it all goes well.

The Owls confirmed the deal earlier on Tuesday:

The Verdict

He’s a good player and one that will be itching to show what he can do, which should benefit the Owls nicely.

There’s clearly a preference from Moore to sign players like this and he’ll be hoping it pays off.

With just under a week to go in the market, meanwhile, it remains to be seen who else arrives at the Hillsborough side.

