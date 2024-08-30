Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City had reportedly joined Sheffield United in the chase for Southampton winger Samuel Edozie ahead of a potential loan move, but Scottish giants Rangers have now seemingly won the race for his signature.

Edozie has been with the Saints for two years since joining from boyhood club Manchester City in 2022, and has impressed in the second-tier but is likely to struggle for game-time in the Premier League this season under Russell Martin.

Championship clubs set to lose out on Edozie

Fresh reports over Edozie's future emerged today, after Football Insider claimed that Sheffield United had opened talks over a potential loan move for the 21-year-old, but new claims have now been made as the deadline edges closer.

Sky Sports' Mark McAdam stated earlier that Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea and two other unnamed second-tier sides were also interested in a loan deal this evening, as well as Scottish giants Rangers, and it now seems as if the player has decided his next destination.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the 21-year-old is now in advanced talks to join the Gers on loan, and they look to have beaten off strong competition from the Championship sides.

Edozie's long-term contract, which runs until 2027, means that only a loan move was likely for the upcoming season, with the Saints likely taking a longer view regarding his importance to the team for the future.

Samuel Edozie will be a coup for his new side

Edozie will undoubtedly play a key role in his new team, no matter where he ends up, and it is clear to see why a queue of clubs has formed for his signature despite him seemingly only becoming available so late in the window.

He was a highly-rated youngster while at Manchester City, where he featured once for their senior side, and has shone at times for the Saints, but has understandably not been deemed quite ready to play a big part in their Premier League plans, with Maxwel Cornet now reportedly set to sign in his position from West Ham.

Edozie was an important part of Russell Martin's Championship side last term though, as he registered six goals and three assists in 32 league games, and so he is surely ready to kick on and be a crucial part of a side pushing for glory in their respective league.

Sam Edozie's Southampton Stats 2023/24 Starts 16 Goals 6 Assists 3 Progressive carries per 90 6.99 Successful take-ons per 90 3.43 Shot-creating actions per 90 4.09 Stats as per FBref, league only

His destination is still not confirmed as it stands, but it certainly seems as if he is set for a move to Phillippe Clement's side, with the lure of European football and possible silverware likely too good to turn down.