Sheffield Wednesday are keen to renew James Beadle’s time at the club beyond this season.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Owls are hoping to extend the goalkeeper’s time at Hillsborough.

Beadle joined the Yorkshire outfit from Brighton during the January transfer window, signing on loan from the Premier League side.

The 19-year-old impressed during his time in Danny Rohl’s side, cementing himself as first-choice between the sticks after appearing in League One for Oxford United during the first half of the campaign.

Teenager Beadle made 19 appearances Wednesday as they escaped relegation to League One in the final few weeks of the campaign.

James Beadle - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 19 24 (8)

Sheffield Wednesday hold James Beale interest for 2024-25 season

Beadle has impressed Sheffield Wednesday during his loan spell with the club, playing a role in their survival in the second division.

The Championship side are keen to ensure the teenager will remain with the Yorkshire side beyond his current half-season loan.

The Owls are planning talks with the Seagulls this week to discover the fate of the youngster’s future, with another loan potentially on the cards.

Brighton will also discuss the future of Carl Rushworth, who is another goalkeeper out on loan in the Championship.

Rushworth spent the entire campaign on loan with Swansea City, where he played in all of their 46 league games.

He played a key role in their 14th place finish in the table, conceding 65 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in a difficult year for the Welsh outfit, which saw them sack Michael Duff and appoint Luke Williams.

Rushworth performed well enough for Swansea to hope that they can secure a deal to keep the 22-year-old in South Wales beyond this loan spell.

It remains to be seen what Brighton’s stance is for both players, although another loan move to familiar surroundings could be beneficial for the Premier League side.

Roberto De Zerbi already has Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen to choose from, so loan moves could help both players maintain their regular playing time for next season, but the Italian could opt to promote one - or both - to the first-team squad instead.

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation survival

Sheffield Wednesday avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the regular season on Saturday.

A 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light completed a remarkable escape from the bottom three.

Rohl took over the side in October with the club sitting bottom of the table, several points from safety.

But he has overseen an impressive run of form in the second half of the campaign to ensure Wednesday remain in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Swansea finished 14th, 16 points adrift of the play-off places and five behind 12th place Cardiff City.

Loan renewals for Carl Rushworth and James Beadle make sense

It’s unlikely Brighton will want to promote Beadle or Rushworth to the first-team squad next year given they have two solid choices in-between the sticks already.

So another year out on loan for both players would make a lot of sense at this stage of their careers.

Regular playing time is what they need in order to continue developing, and they are getting that at Swansea and Wednesday.

Securing these moves early in the summer would also be sensible as it allows everyone to go into the upcoming break in the knowledge of where they’ll be next season.