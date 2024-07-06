Derby County are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season.

The Rams made an inconsistent start to the season, and many supporters were calling for manager Paul Warne to be sacked, but an outstanding second half of the campaign saw them finish in second place behind champions Portsmouth.

One player who was crucial to their success was winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and he has enjoyed an excellent two years at Pride Park since joining the club in the summer of 2022.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing stats for Derby County (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 51 8 11 2023-24 50 10 18

Mendez-Laing performed well during his first season with the Rams as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs, but he took his form to another level last term to help his side achieve automatic promotion.

The 32-year-old's total of 18 assists for Derby this season is a new club record, comfortably surpassing the previous best, which was the 14 assists Craig Bryson registered in the 2013-14 campaign.

Mendez-Laing was recognised for his performances as he was named in the League One Team of the Season, and he will be looking to maintain his form in the Championship.

The winger has established himself as a firm favourite among Rams supporters, but he struggled to have a similar impact during his spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, much to the frustration of fans of the two Steel City clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will have Nathaniel Mendez-Laing regret

Mendez-Laing began his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he made just one senior appearance during his time at Molineux, and he had spells out on loan with Peterborough United and Sheffield United.

After his impressive temporary spell at Peterborough in League One, Mendez-Laing joined the Blades on loan in the summer of 2011 following their relegation from the Championship.

United supporters will have been expecting big things from Mendez-Laing, but he was plagued by injuries at Bramall Lane, and after scoring just one goal and providing one assist in 11 appearances for the club, he went back to Wolves shortly before his loan was due to expire in January.

Mendez-Laing returned to Peterborough on a permanent basis in the summer of 2012, and after spells with Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Rochdale, he would really make a name for himself at Cardiff City.

The winger joined the Bluebirds in May 2017, and he helped them win promotion to the Premier League during his first season in South Wales.

Cardiff suffered an immediate relegation back to the Championship in the 2018-19 campaign, but Mendez-Laing performed admirably in the top flight, and he remained a key player the following season as his side reached the play-offs.

However, Mendez-Laing was banned from football for three months in 2020 for a positive drugs test, and after a disappointing spell at Middlesbrough in 2021, his career looked to be at something of a crossroads.

After almost five months without a club, Mendez-Laing joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in November 2021, and he scored two goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances for the Owls.

Mendez-Laing showed glimpses of his quality during his time at Hillsborough, but he failed to nail down a regular place in the team, and he rejected Wednesday's offer of a new contract at the end of the season to join Derby.

It was a big call by Mendez-Laing, but his decision to make the move to Pride Park has certainly been vindicated, and after winning promotion with the Rams last season, he admitted that it was "probably my most successful season on the pitch".

Mendez-Laing's impressive stats back up that view, and the winger revealed that his relationship with Warne has been key to his improved form.

"I get on the with manager so well. The stuff that you build off of the pitch helps when you go onto the pitch. He gives me a freedom that I do feel gets the best out of me. I've got great players around me also that make the job a lot easier. I'm buzzing with the season I've had and hopefully we go again next year," Mendez-Laing told the club's official website.

The trust between Mendez-Laing and Warne is underlined by the fact he was handed the captain's armband for the final six games of the season, and he will have a big part to play next season if Derby are to be competitive in the Championship.

Wednesday and United will be disappointed they could not get the best out of Mendez-Laing, but his ability has never been in doubt, and after signing a new contract with the Rams in January to keep him at the club until 2026, he will be hoping that there are more good times ahead - and he could haunt both clus in the Championship this coming season.