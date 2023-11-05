Highlights Sheffield Wednesday and Reading have faced ownership issues and off-the-field problems, causing turmoil at both clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday's chairman asked supporters to donate £2 million to save the club from a transfer ban and unpaid wages.

Reading is currently under a registration embargo and facing financial difficulties, while Plymouth Argyle stands out as a well-run club with a clear vision for the future.

It has been another turbulent week for Sheffield Wednesday and Reading.

The pair have both endured plenty of ownership issues in recent years, and off-the-field events have once again been dominating the headlines at both clubs.

What is the situation at Sheffield Wednesday and Reading?

Wednesday were promoted to the Championship last season after beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final in May, but it has been a turbulent few months at Hillsborough since then.

Promotion-winning manager Darren Moore left in June after a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, and his replacement, Xisco Munoz, was sacked last month after the club made the worst start to a season in their history.

There have been protests against Chansiri this season, with a lack of investment during the summer transfer window and high ticket prices attracting the ire of supporters, and he once again caused anger among the fan base this week.

In an interview with The Star, Chansiri asked Wednesday supporters to donate £2 million to help save the club from a three-window transfer ban, which would have been imposed if an outstanding debt to HMRC was not paid within 30 days, while he also claimed that some players and staff could go unpaid.

However, just two days after his interview, the debt to HMRC was paid and all players and staff received their wages in full for October, and the club's registration embargo has now been lifted by the EFL.

The Owls are among the frontrunners for relegation back to League One this term - though there is optimism that new coach Danny Rohl can turn their fortunes around.

Reading, meanwhile, were referred to an independent disciplinary commission by the EFL on Wednesday for the "continued non-payment of monies owed to HMRC".

Reading have "defaulted in relation to the amount owed to HMRC for September and October 2023" and are currently under a registration embargo, as well as a fee restriction after they "accumulated 30 days or more of late payments in the current 12-month period (1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024)".

Proceedings against owner Dai Yongge are also continuing "following the failure to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account", with a hearing set to take place at the end of November, while the club was hit with a second winding-up petition this week.

Reading currently sit bottom of the League One table, eight points from safety after a four-point deduction, but there could be some positive news on the horizon as former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly looking into taking over the Royals.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday and Reading be envious of Plymouth Argyle?

Wednesday and Reading's ownership issues could not be more contrasting to the situation at Plymouth, who have been one of the best-run clubs in the EFL in recent years.

Argyle won the League One title last season with an incredible 101 points, and have not looked out of place in the Championship in 2023/24.

The Pilgrims launched their new five-year plan on Thursday, in which the board outlined their vision for the club's future.

Argyle's mission is "to be a sustainable top six Championship club within five years, with Premier League aspirations" within the next five years, with five pillars, fan, vistor and partner experience, financial strength, brand, and sense of place, people and efficiency and ways of working, at the heart of the strategy.

Plymouth Argyle: Annual wage bill and current highest earner

The Pilgrims achieved chairman Simon Hallett's previous five-year plan to reach the Championship ahead of schedule, and he hopes the supporters will come with the club on the next stage of their journey.

"The success we have had in the last few years has of course been delivered by the staff on and off the pitch for which I want to thank them personally," Hallett told the club's official website.

"But, you, the fans have also played a major part as well. I hope I have always been transparent and open with you since I have been Chairman, I have always appreciated the relationship I have with the Green Army.

"As we lay out the next five-year plan, I urge you to come on the journey with us, just as you have so brilliantly in the last few years. Together, we can achieve whatever we want to achieve, and who knows? Maybe one day that might be the Premier League…"

The difference between Hallett's words and Chansiri's interview earlier this week could not be greater, while Yongge has remained silent throughout Reading's plight.

Wednesday and Reading fans would surely be desperate for the same level of communication, respect for supporters and long-term strategy that is in place at Plymouth, but any prospect of that seems unlikely as their troubles continue.

Given the success of the Pilgrims' previous five-year plan, it would be no surprise to see them achieve their latest ambitions in the years to come.