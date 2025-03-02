Benik Afobe garnered a reputation as a lethal goal-getter during his early 20s, with eight-figure fees splashed out on the frontman.

AFC Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City were the most high-profile of his destinations, with the latter said to have paid £12 million for his services in January 2019, as well as making his name with a profitable loan spell at MK Dons during his early days at Arsenal.

Coming up through the ranks at The Emirates, the attacker was farmed out to a number of sides in the EFL, with no fewer than six separate sides borrowing his services during his early years.

Some were more rewarding than others for both player and club though, with some of his short spells across the second tier being largely forgotten about for one reason or another.

Benik Afobe failed to make the grade after Reading switch

Afobe’s first spell away from the Gunners was with Huddersfield Town, whom he spent the entirety of the 2010/11 campaign with, scoring five league goals in 28 matches in the process.

From there on, there seemed to be plenty of clamour for clubs to bring Afobe into their side over the next four seasons, with Reading the next to chance their arm in the final stages of the 2011/12 season.

Brian McDermott was working his magic at the Madejski Stadium at the time, and drafted in the teenage talent to add another presence up top as the Royals searched for a return to the Premier League.

"We're delighted to have Benik and with eight games to go he is a good addition to the squad,” the boss said in March 2012, but after starting his first match for the Berkshire side in a 3-1 victory over Blackpool, he was never named in the first XI again.

Not that McDermott and his side were ones to care at the time, with a rampant Reading outfit claiming the Championship title with the likes of current manager Noel Hunt leading the line, with Jason Roberts, Adam Le Fondre and Hal Robson-Kanu also offering options in the final third.

Benik Afobe Reading Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 3 Starts 1 Goals 0 Minutes played 91

Two more substitute appearances followed for Afobe, before packing his bags and heading back to the capital as the Royals celebrated their success, with just 91 minutes played during his time in the blue and white.

Sheffield Wednesday spell saw Benik Afobe cut a frustrated figure

Spells at Bolton Wanderers and Millwall followed the next season, with both also failing to reap rewards. Two goals in 20 appearances with the Trotters was followed up by a goalless stint at The Den, before Sheffield Wednesday became the next side to give the young star a run out in January 2014.

While he continued to score goals for fun in the Gunners’ youth sides, he was struggling to convert that into the men’s game, and so it proved once against at Hillsborough, with a run in the starting lineup proving hard to come by under Owls boss Stuart Gray.

The move to the Steel City was thought to be one of the striker’s last chances to prove he was capable of carving out a career near the higher level of the game, and things got off to a great start as he netted around the hour mark against Reading to get his first for the club.

Only the most ardent of Royals’ fans will have even remembered seeing the striker on the pitch during that promotion season two years before, so there won’t have been too many bemoaning the curse of the former player, but Afobe was only too happy to oblige in his part of that old adage that day.

Things looked to be taking shape after starting the first three games of his time in Yorkshire but Gray would soon opt for Atdhe Nuhiu and Leon Best up top for the remainder of the campaign, with Afobe once again playing second fiddle as the season petered out.

A consolation goal in a 4-1 defeat to Watford marked one of his final contributions for the Owls before returning to the Gunners, with yet another spell away from Arsenal failing to set the world alight.

Few would have predicted the joy that would come with the Dons the season after, where he netted ten times in 22 games before becoming prolific at Wolves and progressing to the Premier League.

Football is a funny old game sometimes, and Afobe is proof of a player written off at the start of his career before catching fire once he found the right environment.

Reading and Sheffield Wednesday have ended up mere footnotes as he progressed back up the divisions later in his career, and those who saw him play back then surely couldn’t have imagined they were seeing a top-flight marksman in the making.