Sheffield Wednesday and QPR among EFL clubs targeting transfer agreement with European outfit

QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Barnsley are all chasing HJK Helsinki defender Daniel O’Shaughnessy.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for the Finnish side over the past few years, with his performances seeing him called up to the national team, who will be playing at Euro 2020 next summer. He has impressed for them too, starring in a recent victory over world champions France.

And, according to Football Insider, the four Championship sides are looking to secure an agreement for O’Shaughnessy.

The update claims that HJK will demand a fee of £500,000 for the centre-back, who is out of contract in December next year.

Any club bringing O’Shaughnessy in will have no issues next month, as the player has an Irish passport, ensuring any signing will be straightforward.

If a transfer does happen, it won’t be the players first taste of English football. O’Shaughnessy spent a few years at Brentford from 2014, although he only featured for the development team before joining Cheltenham.

He made over 40 appearances across two seasons in League Two before returning to Finland.

The verdict

All of the clubs mentioned need to strengthen their defences in the transfer window, so you can see why they want O’Shaughnessy.

He is about to enter his peak years, and his contract situation means that a deal can happen, with £500,000 a relatively modest fee in today’s game.

Whilst he only has lower league experience in England previously, O’Shaughnessy’s game has gone up a few levels since he left Cheltenham, so he would be a good signing for these Championship teams.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.