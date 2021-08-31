Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle in transfer talks for Portsmouth player

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are both said to be in talks to sign Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison, as per a recent report by Hampshire Live.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a move away from Fratton Park during the summer and it appears he could well get his wish as the Owls and Argyle continue to negotiate with Pompey.

It is stated in the report that both permanent and loan deals have been discussed with the two Sky Bet League One sides, with Harrison being desperate for minutes after falling badly out of favour under Danny Cowley on the South Coast.

John Marquis and George Hirst are the manager’s first choice picks up top so far this season and it would be fair to assume that the former Bristol Rovers man will be allowed to leave if an agreement can be reached with one of the interested parties.

Harrison is now into the final year of his contract at Fratton Park and has little chance of a future with the club at present.

The Verdict

This is a move that has been on the cards for quite some time now and Harrison is sure to be pleased that he may finally have the opportunity to play regular football again.

From Portsmouth’s perspective they will be getting an unwanted player off the wage bill and it could well free up some funds for them to sign a new striker of their own as Cowley continues to look for solutions ahead of the deadline.

Things just haven’t clicked for Harrison overall at Pompey and he will leave with a slight twinge of disappointment after only scoring 16 goals in over 70 games for the club.

It will certainly be intriguing to see how he gets on in a new environment if he gets his move in the next few hours.