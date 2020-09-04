Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United weighing up move for versatile midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United are weighing up a move for current free-agent winger Colin Odutayo, as per Yorkshire Live.

The 19-year-old was most recently at Aston Villa before he was released in June, and since the Dutchman has been searching for a new club.

Odutayo’s natural position is on the left wing but is just as adept playing on the right flank, and is currently on trial at Sheffield Wednesday for a week.

The player was involved in a fixture for Newcastle’s under-23’s earlier this week but it remains to be seen whether Steve Bruce’s Magpies side will offer him a contract at St James’ Park.

The winger made 49 appearances for Aston Villa’s under-23’s side during his time in the Midlands, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists for the Villans.

Wednesday have been pretty active in the transfer window so far, securing deals for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley, Izzy Brown, Elias Kachunga and Josh Windass.

It’s expected that if the Owls do decide to offer the young winger a contract at Hillsborough, he will initially be utilised in the club’s under-23 side.

The verdict

Wednesday could definitely do with bolstering and enhancing their under-23’s side, and Odutayo could offer a fresh, versatile option.

The player must have some pedigree having been involved in various Dutch national youth team sides, whilst he has a respectable return from his time at Aston Villa.

If he can impress during his time on trial, Wednesday should be tempted to offer him a contract as they gear up for a tough Championship season with a points deduction.