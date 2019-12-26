Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester heading for legal battle over player transfer

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take legal action against Leicester City over the Premier League side’s signing of former Owls striker George Hirst, a report from the Sheffield Star has claimed.

Hirst turned down the offer of a new contract with Wednesday to join Belgian side OH Leuven – who are a sister club of Leicester – in the summer of 2018, despite the fact that the Championship club had been set to make the attacker the Owls’ highest-paid player in his age group in their history.

Following just one season in Belgium during which Hirst scored three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Leuven, the striker joined Leicester, for whom he has yet to make a senior appearance.

Due to the fact that Hirst is under 23-of-age, Wednesday would have been entitled to compensation from Leicester had they signed him directly, but with foreign clubs not subject to that rule under FIFA’s laws, that is something that Leuven were not forced to pay.

As a result, it is now thought that Wednesday will take legal action against Leicester over the way they got around having to pay that fee, by first having the player sign for one of their sister clubs abroad.

It is reported that Leuven paid Wednesday a fee of around £150,000 for Hirst, who made just two senior appearances for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

You can certainly understand why Wednesday are frustrated with the situation here, given they appear to have missed out on funds they were seemingly entitled to.

This is something that could lead to scrutiny over the different rules for clubs at home and abroad when it comes to signing players, which would at least avoid situations such as this arising again in the future.

With Wednesday also locked in that battle with the EFL over the sale of Hillsborough, it looks as though it could be a busy few months for the Owls off the pitch as well as on it.