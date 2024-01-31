Highlights Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Cardiff City's Andy Rinomhota, who has struggled for game time this season.

Rinomhota's potential transfer could benefit all parties involved, especially if Cardiff can strengthen their midfield.

The addition of Rinomhota would add steel and depth to both Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield, and he could prioritize game time over staying in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are among a host of clubs looking to do a deadline day deal for Cardiff City’s Andy Rinomhota.

Andy Rinomhota could leave Cardiff City

The midfielder joined the Welsh side in the summer of 2022, and he went on to make 39 Championship appearances in this first campaign with the club.

However, the current season has been much tougher for the ex-Reading man, as he has managed just three league outings under Erol Bulut.

Whilst two of those came recently, the reality is that Rinomhota is going to struggle to get a place in the XI moving forward, so a transfer could be beneficial for all parties, particularly if the Bluebirds can strengthen their midfield in the next 24 hours or so.

And, Football Insider has revealed that relegation-threatened duo Wednesday and Huddersfield are considering a late move for Rinomhota.

“Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday are among several clubs eyeing up a move for Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota.

“The two Championship strugglers are joined by League One side Blackpool, Turkish side Goztepe and French clubs Amiens and Valenciennes in the race for his signature.

“He has fallen towards the bottom of the pecking order under manager Erol Bulut, who could be willing to part ways with the Zimbabwe international if an adequate offer is made in the final hours of the transfer window.”

Andy Rinomhota could be a smart signing

The priority for Wednesday and Huddersfield is clear, they are both desperate to stay in the Championship.

Yet, they aren’t in a position where they can splash out big fees to sign players, so it’s about being smart in the market, and making some shrewd additions to improve their respective squads.

Even though Rinomhota wouldn’t be the most eye-catching addition, the reality is that he would add steel and depth to both the Owls and the Terriers.

At 26, he is a player entering his peak years, and his energy would be a boost for Danny Rohl who is looking to get his Wednesday side playing with a higher intensity, so Rinomhota’s work off the ball would be beneficial.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are obviously on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Darren Moore, and whilst that uncertainty doesn’t help, the recruitment team will know where they need to strengthen.

The fans will argue that several areas need improving, and notably up top, but central midfield is also a position that could do with another body.

Andy Rinomhota could have a big decision to make

The level of interest in the player indicates that he could have a big call to make on his future, and he obviously doesn’t have long to make such a decision.

After enduring a frustrating season so far with Cardiff, there’s a real possibility that he decides to prioritise game time, so that could bring some of the other clubs, such as Blackpool, into the picture, as he may not be bothered about dropping a level if it means he can feature week in, week out.

So, it will be interesting to see how this develops, and to see which clubs can agree a deal with Cardiff.