Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are all keen on signing Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from HITC, who say the Latics are keen to keep the 29-year-old, amid that interest in him from the Championship.

Jones back playing an important role for Wigan

Having first joined Wigan from Rangers in the summer of 2021, Jones returned to Scotland in January 2022, when he signed on loan for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

The winger then spent the 2022/23 on loan in the Scottish top-flight with Kilmarnock, while the Latics were relegated from the Championship to League One, amid numerous financial issues.

Having returned to Wigan in the summer, Jones has proven a useful player for Shaun Maloney's side, scoring one goal and providing nine assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

That has helped the Latics to 13th place in the current League One standings, despite being deducted eight points earlier in the campaign as a result of those monetary issues.

Now it seems as though that form from the 29-year-old, is starting to attract attention from elsewhere, as we approach the final week of the January window.

Championship trio in race for Jones

According to this latest update from HITC, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Rotherham are all keen to sign the Wigan man this month.

Interestingly, the Millers are currently managed by Leam Richardson, who was Wigan manager when the club first signed and then loaned out Jones to and from Scottish football.

As things stand, Jones is out of contract at The DW Stadium at the end of this season, meaning this is the Latics' last chance to cash in on him.

However, it is thought Wigan are keen to keep the winger, and would be willing to offer him a new deal, to avoid such a scenario.

Jones' suitors locked in a Championship relegation battle

If Jones was to make the move to one of those Championship sides this month, he would be entering into a fight to avoid an immediate return to League One.

All three of those clubs are in a precarious position in the table, with Huddersfield currently 21st in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham meanwhile, occupy the bottom two spots in the division, and all three clubs will be aiming to use the January market to improve their current situations.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 21st Huddersfield Town 28 -18 27 22nd QPR 28 -15 24 23rd Sheffield Wednesday 28 -24 22 24th Rotherham United 28 -27 19 As of 23rd January 2024

Transfer battle for Wigan man could be key in relegation fight

It seems as though the race to sign Jones this month, could now have a big say in the battle to avoid relegation this season.

With all three of those interested clubs fighting to avoid the drop, whoever is able to sign the 29-year-old, may have an advantage over the other two.

As a result, none of Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield or Rotherham will want to lose out here, meaning all three could go in strong to make this signing.

That in turn, could leave Wigan with plenty to think about when it comes to issues around the future of Jones, over the course of the next few days.