Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore observation emerges from Shrewsbury camp

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill explains why it’s an ideal time to play Sheffield Wednesday.

The two sides meet this weekend with neither in good form. Wednesday have lost back to back league games, while Shrewsbury have only managed one win from their opening seven league games.

But Cotterill was very honest in his assessment of Wednesday’s difficult start to the campaign, under new manager Darren Moore.

“Their football has been indifferent this season because Darren hasn’t been there long enough yet,” said Cotterill, via The Star

“If you look at his Doncaster teams, you will certainly see a passing style of football and I think that’s what he will try to implement with his players at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I’ve seen some of those things from watching their games in the lead-up to our competition. We’ve seen them try to play possession-based football and I’m sure they will be looking to improve on their last couple of results. Our lads have trained very well, we never have any issues with our lads in training.”

Cotterill was effusive in his praise for Moore and recognised the difficulty of managing such a big club in the third tier of English football.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a huge club, arguably the biggest in the division, those and Sunderland are nip and tuck,” Cotterill added.

“The quality of player they’ve got is very, very good. I like Darren Moore and get on well with him. Sometimes he’s got awkward decisions because he’s got an embarrassment of riches in certain position, which sometimes can make it more difficult. Having said that I’m sure he wouldn’t swap that!

“I think [the style] is a little bit indifferent because he hasn’t been there very long yet, whereas at Doncaster we saw a passing style.”

The Verdict

Cotterill’s honesty makes for refreshing reading, and it shows a good understanding of the game. Saturday’s fixture does offer a chance for Shrewsbury to earn a result, given Wednesday’s recent struggles.

But it will still be a difficult game going up against a superior opponent. Moore is an intelligent coach and will have his team working hard on solving their early season growing pains.

