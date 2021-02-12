Sheffield Wednesday and Cosmin Contra: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Following Tony Pulis’ departure from Hillsborough in late December, Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial search has reached the seven-week mark as Dejphon Chansiri ponders his next move.

Whoever takes up the role is in for a tough ride, with Wednesday’s Thai owner not afraid to speak his mind, as Pulis and potential managerial candidate Paul Cook already know.

Caretaker manager Neil Thompson is doing a fine job as caretaker boss and has overseen five wins from seven Championship matches managed, but no decision has been made on a permanent boss as of now.

One name that did appear to be linked with the hot-seat last week was Cosmin Contra, the former Romanian defender who has managed in not only his home nation, but in Spain and China as well.

What do we know so far?

Sky Sports believe that 45-year-old Contra is one of a number of names that has been sounded out about being appointed the new manager at Hillsborough.

The same report says that Contra would be interested in becoming the next Wednesday boss, and considering he doesn’t seem to stay long at any club, Chansiri’s desire to only appoint a new man on a contract until the end of the season initially might work for the Romanian.

But an immediate appointment for anyone doesn’t look likely – Chansiri is taking his time with this one and it remains to be seen when he eventually makes his mind up.

Is it likely to happen?

It’s as likely to happen as any other potential new manager is.

The fact that Chansiri only wants to appoint someone until the end of the 2020-21 campaign to begin with probably makes Contra one of the favourites considering he has been a short-term boss at most of the places he has managed in.

But the better Sheffield Wednesday’s results are, the more likely it is that Thompson is handed the role until the end of the season and that’s exactly what I can see happening.