Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic in transfer tussle for 27-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic have emerged as interested parties for Swindon Town‘s Jack Payne this summer, as per Ryan Walker.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder chipped in with 20 goal contributions in all competitions for the Robins, putting together an impressive highlight reel of long range strikes and composed finishes.

The Addicks have already added Mandela Egbo and Joe Wollacott to their squad from Swindon Town this summer, with Ben Garner replacing Johnnie Jackson in the dugout.

Payne will be available on a free transfer with his deal set to expire at The County Ground.

Ryan Walker took to Twitter to summarise the state of play around Payne’s future.

He posted: “As things stand Jack Payne will not sign a new contract with Swindon Town.

“Contract offered to him but the midfielder has supposedly had his head turned by other clubs.

“Sheffield Wednesday look to be the front runners for his signature, Charlton also interested.”

As things stand Jack Payne will not sign a new contract with Swindon Town. Contract offered to him but the midfielder has supposedly had his head turned by other clubs. Sheffield Wednesday look to be the front runners for his signature, Charlton also interested. #stfc #swfc #cafc — Ryan Walker (@ryan_walker14) June 24, 2022

The Owls will likely be able to offer Payne a more enticing financial package, which will make the pulling power of Garner at The Valley an important player in the deal.

The Addicks already have a well-stocked midfield contingent, as do the Owls, with regular first team opportunities probably more likely in South London.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Tom Lees Sheffield United Huddersfield Town

The types of goals and assists that Payne provided last season oozed of a player far too good for the level.

Payne chipped in with six goal contributions in all competitions in 2016/17 as Huddersfield Town won promotion from the Championship, suggesting that his true ability is above fourth tier level.

Wednesday sent a statement to the rest of the division by securing the services of Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith from Rotherham United this week, as they look to go one better than their play-off finish in 2021/22.

At 27, Payne’s chances of playing in the second tier again will be stronger at Hillsborough Stadium, with the Owls amongst the favourites to seal automatic promotion this term.