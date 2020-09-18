Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City transfer target’s future becomes clearer

Sheffield Wednesday are amongst a handful of Championship clubs that have been offered a boost in their pursuit of Dion Sanderson, who looks to have no future at Wolves.

It’s been reported that the Owls hold an interest in Sanderson, who spent parts of last season on loan in the Championship with Cardiff City.

They, along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town have too been linked with a move to sign Sanderson.

An update has emerged from The Athletic’s Tim Spiers, who has noted how Sanderson has missed out on selection in Wolves’ under-23 fixture against Leeds United today.

He’s expected to move out of Molineux at some point this summer, with Spiers even stating that could be on a permanent basis.

Dion Sanderson not involved for the U23s again today. Likely to move on this summer, possibly even a permanent deal. Not in Nuno's plans. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) September 18, 2020

Sanderson, 20, made 10 appearances on loan with Cardiff last season in the Championship, registering two assists.

In terms of senior appearances with Wolves, Sanderson has featured only once. That came in the League Cup last season when Aston Villa knocked Nuno Santo’s side out of the competition.

The Verdict

Things have gone a little bit quiet for Sanderson in terms of a move this summer, but this might just accelerate things.

At 20, he’s a talented full-back, who is versatile and flexible enough to work in different systems.

He’d be a good addition for most Championship sides, who might now step on the gas in terms of getting a deal done.

