Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City set for transfer disappointment as Marcelo Bielsa makes Leeds United decision

Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City will meet a disappointing conclusion in their pursuit of Sam Greenwood at Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa keen to keep the forward at Elland Road.

Leeds swooped to sign Greenwood from Arsenal back in the summer transfer window, but the 18-year-old hasn’t featured for Bielsa in the Premier League and missed out in the League Cup loss to Hull City back in the early part of the season.

However, he’s highly rated at Elland Road and has scored goals consistently for the under-23s, who top their division at this point of the season.

That good form had prompted interest from the Championship, with Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff amongst those keen on offering Greenwood a loan.

However, a fresh report from Wales Online has revealed how Bielsa will stand in the way of any loan for Greenwood this winter.

It’s claimed that the Leeds boss doesn’t feel that his summer recruit is far away from a senior breakthrough at Elland Road and that he wants him to stay and fight for his place at first-team level.

Leeds take on Crawley Town in the FA Cup this weekend, which could offer Greenwood the chance of a senior debut.

The Verdict

It’s probably the best thing for Greenwood.

He’s still so young and, after a summer move from London, will be finding his feet in Yorkshire still.

How a move to Cardiff or Sheffield would have helped him is anyone’s guess, but for the sake of him settling into new surroundings, Leeds are right to keep him around.

Then, in terms of his football development, if Bielsa feels he’s getting there, why move him on?

A Leeds debut after such a short time at the club would be a massive achievement.

