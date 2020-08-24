Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City step up transfer battle, fee agreed for player

Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a £1m fee with West Bromwich Albion for the service of Jonathan Leko.

West Brom have won promotion to the Premier League and are now planning for life back at the top table of English football.

It appears that Leko isn’t going to be a part of that future in the Premier League, with a move into the Championship on the horizon.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Sean Clare playing now? Aston Villa Oxford United Swindon Town Reading

As per John Percy at the Telegraph, both Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday have had a £1m fee agreed for the winger.

West Brom are in talks with Brighton over a deal to sign goalkeeper David Button. Fee of around £1m if all goes through. Birmingham have agreed a £1m fee for #wba winger Jonathan Leko, as have #swfc. #bcfc #bhafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 24, 2020

Leko has been with the Baggies since his youth days, but has managed only 23 appearances for the club in that time, which brought only a single League Cup goal.

There’s been a loan spell with Bristol City over the course of his career, whilst the 21-year-old was shipped out to Charlton Athletic last season.

During his spell at the Valley, Leko featured on 21 occasions in the Championship, returning five goals for Lee Bowyer’s side.

However, that loan spell was cut short after an ACL injury, which led to Leko heading back to his parent-club at just the turn of the year.

The Verdict

It’s a good price for Leko.

The midfielder hasn’t quite made the cut at West Brom, but he’s a player that’s still got room to grow and for £1m, he’s good value for both Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Where he ends up remains to be seen, but he could be an asset for both.

Thoughts? Let us know!