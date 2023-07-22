Highlights Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are set to miss out on one of their summer transfer targets.

Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been linked with both clubs this summer but is set to sign elsewhere.

Danish side Aarhus are hoping to tie up a deal with Burnley this weekend.

It is now less than two weeks to go until the 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway.

In the league's opening clash, set to take place on Friday 4th August, Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Southampton under the lights at Hillsborough.

It promises to be an intriguing clash, and no doubt both clubs will be looking to get more transfer business done by then than they have done so far.

Unfortunately for Sheffield Wednesday, though, and Birmingham City, in fact, they both look set to miss out on one of their summer transfer targets.

Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City linked to Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Indeed, both clubs have been linked with Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz, for example, confirmed the club's interest in the goalkeeper the other day.

Munoz was quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph as saying on Peacock-Farrell: “Maybe yes, maybe no. He’s one of the goalkeepers on our list."

“I think he’s one of the important options for us but we always have three or four options for each position.

“He is a good goalkeeper, a very good goalkeeper, and he’s one that can come with us but we will see what happens.”

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Birmingham City also held an interest in Peacock-Farrell this summer.

Peacock-Farrell set to head to Denmark

Both clubs are set to miss out on Peacock-Farrell, though, with the shot-stopper set to sign for Danish side Aarhus.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Danish side are hoping to tie up a deal for the 26-year-old this weekend.

Nixon's report claims that Sheffield Wednesday were trying to get Peacock-Farrell back for a second spell.

Meanwhile, the report also reveals that Birmingham City were interested, with goalkeeper coach Maik Taylor keen on the 26-year-old whom he works with as Northern Irish goalkeeping coach.

Should Bailey Peacock-Farrell leave Burnley?

If this move does go through, it is certainly one that not many people will have seen coming.

At the end of the day, the priority for Peacock-Farrell this summer was clearly game time and, therefore, a move away from Burnley makes sense.

The player himself hinted as much earlier this summer, when he told the Irish News, via the Burnley Express: "I am in a role where you can either get a lot of games or absolutely none. I’ve been quite happy that I got the amount of games that I have,”

“We had really good cup runs and I played the back end of the season as well as a couple of games at the front. Overall I could have done with a few more games and I like to play every game but it certainly wasn’t a bad season.

“Obviously, you would like to be playing regularly every single season, that’s certainly the aim going into next season as well.

“I’m 26, in that middle to older group while I’m away here [with Northern Ireland], which is quite strange to say – didn’t think that would be the case.

"I’ve 37 caps, I’m one of the older heads, which is quite funny. In terms of first team club football, we’d all want to be playing regularly, that’s for sure.”

Of course, a move to the Championship and in particular, Sheffield Wednesday, would have seen Peacock-Farrell playing in more familiar territory next season.

However, a fresh experience playing in a new country could be incredibly exciting for the 26-year-old.