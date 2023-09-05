Highlights Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield had the worst transfer windows due to their poor starts to the season.

Sheffield Wednesday only spent £1million, mostly on Djeidi Gassama and Pol Valentin, both relatively young and unproven players in English football.

Huddersfield had an even quieter window, making only four signings, including Ben Wiles from Rotherham United, but also losing key players like Duane Holmes and struggling defensively in the league.

Carlton Palmer has already spoken on who he thinks has had the best transfer window in the Championship - but the worst has also been detailed by the former England right-back.

Leicester were his choice for the gold medal in recruitment terms, though there are two contenders for the worst, in his eyes. Deals have flown up and down the division, but for some clubs it has been a quiet summer - and the buck seems to have fallen in Yorkshire.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield's windows?

As a result of their poor starts to the season, it's easy to see why Palmer noted Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield as having the worst windows possible. He said exclusively to Football League World: “I think by looking at two clubs, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield, they spring to mind.

"They’ve not had particularly good windows, but the Championship is a very competitive league now. Huge money in salaries is required to bring in quality players.

“You can’t compete with the finances of some clubs. You get promotion from League One to the Championship, it’s not a huge amount of revenue - you’re talking about £5-7million. But the salaries are very much higher in the Championship.”

Who did Sheffield Wednesday sign in the summer transfer window?

The Owls have only spent £1million this summer; the majority went on Djeidi Gassama from Paris Saint-Germain’s youth ranks, having made his first and only appearance for the first-team towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign as an 18-year-old.

A loan move to Belgian side Eupen wasn’t particularly fruitful, but as a player who is only turning 20 in the coming week, Wednesday chiefs clearly feel that he is a player who will be a genuine asset in the future.

Elsewhere, £250k was spent on right-back Pol Valentin from Sporting Gijon; the 26-year-old is a player who has considerable experience in the Spanish second tier, though whether that will translate to the English equivalent is yet to be seen.

Free transfers include Di’Shon Bernard from Manchester United, winger Juan Delgado from Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira and Anthony Musaba from Monaco. They are from three leagues that are held in the highest esteem across the continent, but a severe lack of signings who have played in the Championship could be the reason for their hindrance.

Delgado has featured in the Portuguese and Mexican leagues on a consistent basis, whilst Musaba has featured in Belgium and Holland’s top-flights regularly - and at the age of just 22, he looks to be at least somewhat strong business in SW6.

Who did Huddersfield Town sign in the summer transfer window?

It’s been an even quieter window for the Terriers, albeit they didn’t need bodies in given Wednesday’s need to improve after their promotion from the third-tier.

Their marquee signing was Ben Wiles from Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United; the 24-year-old had been linked with Burnley in previous windows, though he’s taken up the opportunity to move to West Yorkshire under Neil Warnock in a move that should improve their midfield.

Elsewhere, only the free transfer of Chris Maxwell from Blackpool, Delano Burgzorg’s loan from German outfit Mainz and the season-long switch of Tom Edwards from Stoke meant that Huddersfield signed just four players in the window.

Perhaps more importantly, their squad numbers have vastly diminished. Etienne Camara joined Udinese for just £1.7m, whilst Tomas Vaclik, Ryan Schofield, Matty Daley all departed.

Their biggest departure was Duane Holmes to Preston; the American international has shone already at Deepdale as the Lancashire club sit top of the Championship, whilst Huddersfield sit just two points outside of the drop zone with the second-worst defence in the division.