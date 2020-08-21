Sheffield Wednesday amongst Championship quartet in pursuit of Wolves player

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson is wanted by a host of Championship sides on loan, according to the Express and Star.

Sanderson made his first-team debut for Wolves in a Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa last season, but he is since yet to make an appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The 20-year-old moved on loan to Cardiff City in January, though, and made a positive impact for the Bluebirds as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.

Sanderson didn’t feature in the play-offs, but he was a regular following the season’s resumption and helped Neil Harris’ side cement their place in the top-six.

The Express and Star now claim that Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Sanderson on loan, with Cardiff also looking to re-sign the full-back.

The Owls have been very active in the transfer window thus far, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown signing for the Owls, with Josh Windass also on their radar.

The Verdict

Sanderson could be a really exciting addition for Wednesday.

He will have benefited a lot from his loan spell in South Wales last term, and that taste of experience in the EFL will do him a world of good going forward.

Wednesday do have Moses Odubajo and Liam Palmer to choose from at full-back, but there is no harm in adding depth to defensive ranks.