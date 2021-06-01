Sheffield Wednesday among trio chasing deal for 26-year-old defender

Sheffield Wednesday are one of three clubs interested in signing St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Following their relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, the Owls could now be facing something of a rebuild during the summer transfer window, as they look to compete for promotion from League One during the 2021/22 campaign.

Now it seems as though one potential transfer target for Wednesday as they looked to do that, has emerged in the form of Tanser.

According to this latest update, Wednesday are interested in a deal for the 26-year-old, who helped St Johnstone to a domestic cup double in Scotland last season.

However, Wednesday may not have it all their own way in their pursuit of Tanser, with two of their League One rivals for next season – Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town – also said to be keen on the full-back.

Since joining St Johnstone from Port Vale back in the summer of 2017, Tanser has made 139 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership club, scoring seven goals.

As things stand, Tanser’s current St Johnstone contract is set to expire this summer, but the club are apparently still keen to secure a new deal for the defender.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a very good signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they can pull it off.

They do need a left-back this summer, with that a position they are short on options in, and Tanser is a decent option in that position with his experience, and the fact that at 26-years-old, he still has plenty of time to contribute.

The fact that Tanser may be available on a free transfer could also be useful for Wednesday, given the precarious financial situation they find themselves in at the moment.

However, given that position they are in with regards to their finances, it may not be easy for them to convince players such as Tanser to make the move to Hillsborough once the market opens.