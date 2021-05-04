Sheffield Wednesday among EFL trio chasing 25-year-old attacker

Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United are all interested in signing Wigan Athletic attacker Joe Dodoo this summer, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Dodoo joined Wigan back in February, having been a free agent following his release from Turkish second-tier side Ankara Keciorengucu the month before.

Since then, Dodoo has scored four goals and provided three assists in 19 league appearances for the Latics to help them pull off an unlikely great escape from relegation to League Two this season.

Now it seems as though that has earned the 25-year-old plenty of attention as we approach the summer transfer window.

According to this latest report, Championship relegation battles Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham are both interested in a move for Dodoo, as are Wigan’s League One rivals Ipswich.

Dodoo only joined Wigan on a deal until the end of the season, but the club are now expected to offer him the striker an extended contract at The DW Stadium, following his contributions to their survival bid over the past few months.

The Verdict

I could see this being a decent signing for one of these sides.

Dodoo has certainly been impressive for Wigan since arriving at the club, demonstrating he can make a significant impact at this level.

As a result, he could be a useful asset for any of these sides if they are playing in League One next season, particularly given they will be expected to push for promotion next season, which could help to bring more out of him.

However, with Wigan perhaps not surprisingly keen to offer Dodoo a new contract, it could still be difficult for any of there three clubs to secure a deal for him, given he has settled in well at The DW.