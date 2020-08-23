Sheffield Wednesday among Championship trio seeking deal for 24-y/o defender

Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are all looking to do a deal for Stoke City centre-back Liam Lindsay.

The 24-year-old only joined the Potters last season after impressing for Barnsley but his time in Staffordshire has not gone how the defender would have hoped.

Despite starting the campaign, the change in management that saw Michael O’Neill replace Nathan Jones didn’t help Lindsay.

Whilst he was given a chance by the former Northern Ireland chief, he lost his place after a 4-0 defeat to Derby in January and failed to play another minute after that.

Therefore, he is sure to be open to a move in search of regular minutes and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that three fellow Championship sides are competing for his signature.

He states that the Terriers, Tony Mowbray’s men and the Owls are all monitoring the player and could make a move in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen where Lindsay would go but Stoke will surely try to recoup the £2.5m that they paid for the defender, although that will be tough given the current situation.

The verdict

There’s no denying that Lindsay has struggled for Stoke but he is still a very talented player and at 24, he has his best years in front of him.

So, you can understand why several Championship sides are showing an interest and you’d have to say that he will add a lot to any of the interested clubs.

Ultimately it will be down to agreeing a fee with Stoke but a move for the ex-Partick Thistle man does seem inevitable.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.