Sheffield Wednesday aiming to strike agreement with 18-year-old midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to strike an agreement with Rio Shipston over what would be the midfielder’s first professional contract, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that the Owls have now entered talks with Shipston over a deal at Hillsborough.

The 18-year-old is currently on a scholarship at the club and achieved a significant personal milestone earlier this season.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore handed Shipston the chance to impress at senior level for the first time in the club’s EFL Trophy clash with Leicester City’s Under-21 side.

The midfielder was introduced as a substitute in the second-half of this fixture as the Owls sealed a 2-0 victory over the Foxes.

Having booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup by defeating Morecambe last Friday, Wednesday’s attention has now switched to their upcoming League Cup showdown with Southampton.

The Saints decided this morning to part ways with Ralph Hasenhuttl following their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

After their meeting with Southampton, Wednesday will return to league action on Saturday as they are set to take on Accrington Stanley.

Currently third in the League One standings, the Owls will unquestionably be confident in their ability to secure a positive result at the Wham Stadium.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Shipston opts to commit his future to the Owls.

Having been given his first taste of senior football this season, it could be argued that the central midfielder may benefit from a temporary spell away from Wednesday in the New Year.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team in a lower division, there is every chance that Shipston will improve significantly as a player before returning to Hillsborough ahead of the 2023/24 season.

When you consider that Wednesday have been eliminated from the EFL Trophy, Shipston’s game-time for the first team is expected to be extremely limited due to the sheer competition for places in his position.

