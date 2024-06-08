Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are close to signing Yan Valery from Angers, adding experience and competition in defense for next season.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have agreed personal terms with Angers defender Yan Valery formerly of Southampton.

The Owls are preparing for a second successive season of Championship football after completing what seemed like an impossible escape act when German boss Danny Rohl took over at Hillsborough last October.

However, Rohl was able to mastermind such a route, which was confirmed on the final day of the season, having won their final three matches of the season.

Attention has now turned to moulding the squad into one he can very much call his own, in what is the 35-year-old's first pre-season in English football as the main man in the dugout.

And it would seem that he's also making good use of pre-established connections from his last spell on these shores, which came through his time as an assistant on the South Coast.

Sheffield Wednesday face competition in pursuit of Yan Valery

That's because, according to a number of recent reports, former Saints full-back, Valery is closing in on a move to the Steel City.

It was first reported late on Friday by highly-reputable French outlet, L'Equipe, that the current Angers defender had agreed terms with Wednesday over a potential move back to England, with Rohl incredibly keen to work with the 25-year-old, who was breaking into the first-team picture at St Mary's when the German was assistant to Ralph Hassenhuttl.

The report went on to state that Angers are not against the idea of selling the defender who featured in a large proportion of outings last season for the Loire-based outfit, who made an instant return to Ligue 1 last campaign after suffering relegation two seasons ago.

BBC Sport journalist, Nizaar Kinsella, then claimed that Valery has agreed personal terms with the Owls, but no deal has been completed between themselves and Angers at this moment in time - no price tag has also been mooted in either report.

However, it has since been revealed by the Sheffield Star that Wednesday are one of three clubs holding a strong interest in acquiring Valery's services, with Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege said to have initiated contact over a deal for Valery. Meanwhile, fellow French club Montpellier are also keen on striking a deal.

Yan Valery's career since breaking through at Southampton

Valery's Southampton debut came in November 2018 in an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City, just weeks before Rohl's arrival on the club's coaching team was confirmed.

He then made 23 Premier League appearances for the remainder of the season - 20 of which were starts, either as a right full-back or further down the flank.

However, he would only make 16 further appearances in the top flight for the club in the next three years, which coincided with a loan move to fellow EFL outfit, Birmingham City, featuring just seven times in the Second City after making the temporary switch in the winter of 2021.

Valery would then join Angers on a four-year deal in September 2022, but the eight-time Tunisia international would suffer relegation in his first season at the club, coincidentally, as his former employers would also do in the Premier League.

Yan Valery's Ligue 2 Stats - 2023/24 Total Matches Played 35 Average Rating 6.93 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 3 Clean Sheets 13 Tackles per Game 2.1 Dribbled Past per Game 0.3 Balls Recovered per Game 5.3 Duels Won per Game 5.6 Successful Dribbles per Game 1.1 All stats as per Sofascore

But, in the same fashion as Southampton, Angers regained their top flight status immediately, with Valery being a key figure in Ligue 2's joint-third meanest defence, conceding 42 times across the 38-game season.

Valery's addition would add significant competition at Hillsborough

The 25-year-old will feel that he has a point to prove in English football after his previous spells with Southampton and Birmingham, but Rohl will know more than most, how to get the best out of him, therefore making this addition extremely shrewd.

It also provides stern competition for the likes of Liam Palmer and Pol Valentin, with Palmer recently signing a new one-year extension, and Valentin operating as a right wing-back under the German's management.

Given that Rohl operated with a three at the back formation towards the end of the campaign, Valery's capability of playing further up the pitch from his natural right-back position will be a key asset to Wednesday next season, if they are able to get this deal over the line.