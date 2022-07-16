Sheffield Wednesday agree personal terms as striker transfer hangs in the balance

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed personal terms with Mallik Wilks, as they continue their pursuit of the Hull City striker, a report from The Sheffield Star has revealed.

Wilks is in the final year of his contract with the Tigers, and has emerged as a target for Wednesday this summer, as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

There had been some suggestions earlier this month that a deal for the 23-year-old was off, although it now appears that may not be the case.

According to this latest update, Wednesday have already agreed the terms of a contract with Wilks, with the striker apparently keen to make the move to Hillsborough.

However, since there is still time remaining on his contract with Hull, the two clubs still need to agree a fee between themselves, something which is yet to happen.

It is thought that Hull would be willing to let Wilks go for the right price, and talks are said to be ongoing in the hopes of the two clubs coming to an agreement.

Indeed, given the desire from both Wednesday and Wilks to complete the transfer, it has been suggested that there is a confidence the move can eventually be completed.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather encouraging update for Sheffield Wednesday in their pursuit of Wilks.

If personal terms have already been agreed between the club and the player, then it should not take long to complete this deal once a fee has been agreed with Hull City.

Indeed, with the recruitment that Hull have done this summer, and the fact that Wilks is keen to move on, it would seem to make sense to let him go before the market closes.

As a result, it would feel like something of a surprise if the striker does not become a Sheffield Wednesday player at some point in the next few weeks.