Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on Sheffield United wing-back Max Lowe, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

Lowe, 27, has suffered with plenty of injuries in recent years and made just two league appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, he won promotion to the Premier League two seasons in a row, firstly with Nottingham Forest before returning to the Blades and finishing in second place under Paul Heckingbottom.

Although injuries have affected the defender in recent years, he has still been able to prove that he can be an attacking asset from wing-back, and he could potentially shine in the Championship once again next season.

In terms of the club's options on the left-hand side, they aren't exactly spoilt for choice, with Ben Osborn not yet putting pen to paper on a new deal and Yasser Larouci leaving Bramall Lane following the end of his loan spell.

However, Rhys Norrington-Davies' deal has been extended by a further year and the decision was made to release Lowe on the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.

He isn't likely to be short of interest considering his CV, but the Owls may have won the race for his signature.

Max Lowe's career (Appearances = all competitions) Player Appearances Goals Assists Derby County 48 0 1 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 16 0 1 Aberdeen (loan) 42 3 2 Nottingham Forest (loan) 23 1 4 Sheffield United 53 1 9

Sheffield Wednesday closing in on Max Lowe

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls have been busy working on potential moves for a while now and they now look to be closing in on their first signing.

Lowe is believed to be set for a move to Hillsborough, with his medical possibly set to take place later on this week if everything goes to plan.

The South Yorkshire side are also working on plenty of other potential transfers, but the Blades' defender may be the player that's closest to sealing a move to Danny Rohl's team.

With Rohl doing an exceptional job since his arrival, he looks set to be a big reason why plenty of their future signings make the move to Wednesday.

Max Lowe is a much-needed addition at Sheffield Wednesday

Marvin Johnson can play on the left, but Reece James has sealed his departure from Hillsborough and Kristian Pedersen has returned to his parent club.

Options are needed at left-back because of this - and Lowe could be an excellent addition as someone who can be valuable in both the defensive and attacking thirds.

As mentioned above, his injury issues are a slight concern, so it may not be worth offering him a long-term deal at this point.

But if they can tie him down to a reasonably short contract and have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, that could be a decent agreement for both the Owls and the player.

The Blades may live to regret letting Lowe go, although their decision to release him is understandable if they manage to tie Osborn down to a new deal and potentially recruit an upgrade.