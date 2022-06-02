Sheffield Wednesday add Charlton Athletic striker to transfer shortlist

Darren Moore will be keen to assemble a squad at Sheffield Wednesday during this summer that is capable of challenging for automatic promotion in League One.

The Owls were edged out of the play-offs in the semi-finals to eventual winners Sunderland, with there being a lot of uncertain situations at the club.

With interest surfacing in Lee Gregory and Josh Windass, Moore appears to be looking to bolster his forward line options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Rotherham United’s Michael Smith appeared as a possible target yesterday, as per a report from the Sheffield Star, with the 30-year-old’s future at the New York Stadium yet to be determined.

The latest report from the Sheffield Star credits the Owls with an interest in Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley, a player Wednesday missed out on signing last summer.

The verdict

The recent forward line rumours suggest that the Owls may be planning for a potential Windass or Gregory exit.

That is not to say that it is likely that one of the aforementioned duo may leave, instead, it looks like they are preparing for that possibility to ensure they are in the perfect position to pounce.

Stockley’s physicality and attacking intelligence make him a real handful at League One level, whilst he has a knack for scoring goals.

The 28-year-old netted 13 League One goals last time out, scoring at a rate of a goal every 195 minutes in the league and could be an ideal option to bolster the Owl’s attacking options this summer.