Sheffield Wednesday ace wanted by Middlesbrough, Stoke and Cardiff

Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all interested in signing Josh Windass from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has frustrated fans this season but he has undoubtedly been one of the Owls’ better performers in what has been a campaign to forget so far.

Windass has hit nine goals and registered five assists in 39 Championship games, so Wednesday know they face a battle to keep hold of the attacker, particularly if they go down.

And, Championship clubs are believed to be circling already, with Football Insider claiming that the Bluebirds, Boro and the Potters are all keeping tabs on the former Rangers man.

No potential fee has been mentioned for Windass, but he may be available for a decent price if the Owls are relegated, as he will be entering the final year of his contract at Hillsborough as well.

Of course, the situation could change if Wednesday survive, with Darren Moore’s men still in with a chance of staying up with two games to go.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see clubs are linked with Windass because he has shown this season, in a poor team, that he has the ability to do well at this level.

He is capable of playing in different positions across the forward line and he can score goals, so he was always going to attract attention.

So, a move does seem inevitable if Wednesday go down, but there’s two important games left for Windass to play and his only focus will be on keeping the Owls in the Championship.

