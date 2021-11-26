Sheffield Wednesday ace makes transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has admitted to The Star that he could’ve left the club during the summer following their releagtion from the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Wigan Athletic and Glasgow Rangers man was arguably the Owls’ most consistent performer last season as they eventually tumbled into League One and was linked with plenty of clubs as a result.

However Windass eventually stayed put at Hillsborough and is now looking to make up for lost time after making his recent return from an injury that had kept him out for most of the current campaign so far.

Speaking recently about the events that occurred over the summer, the attacker was quick to state the following:

“I need that pressure, I need the fans, I need the criticism. I could have left in the summer, everybody knows that, but I absolutely love it here.”

Windass has already had an impact for his side after making his return to action, with the forward registering an assist and a dramatic last minute goal in Wednesday’s recent victory over MK Dons.

The 27-year-old is under contract with the Steel City club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

Keeping Windass over the summer was like a signing in itself for the Owls and they will have been delighted with the impact that he had the other night.

He alongside the likes of Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory have the experience and quality required to be match winners at this level.

It is also testament to Darren Moore and his staff that the forward stayed put as there is sure to have been some derisory offers from the league above that came the way of Windass.

However the player appears focused on the task in hand and is no doubt chomping at the bit to continue to make an impact for his side moving forwards.