Sheffield Wednesday ace makes promotion claim involving Josh Windass

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has told The Star that he believes Josh Windass can help fire his side to the Sky Bet League One title this season.

The Owls were held to a 2-2 draw by Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, with Windass scoring yet again for his side as he continues to make up for lost time.

That result keeps Wednesday very much in the race for a top six finish, with Darren Moore’s men currently occupying seventh place in the standings, some five points off top spot having played a game more than the leaders Rotherham United.

Now Gregory has suggested that the return of his inspirational teammate could well help the club to achieve their goal of lifting the league title this season, as he stated the following recently:

“It’s a massive boost.

“I’d never played with Josh but you could see his quality on the training ground.

“We’ve a few more to come back too. Mass [Luongo] coming back has been a massive boost to the lads. If we can keep everyone fit and keep ourselves up there, we have every chance (of winning the league).”

Windass had been sat out on the side lines for a sustained period due to injury but has already had a lasting impact since his return and will no doubt be looking to emulate the type of form he showed last season.

The 27-year-old is under contract with the Steel City club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It is clear to see already that Windass is a class above the rest in League One and Wednesday will be hoping that he can continue to be the catalyst for their title charge this season.

The attacker has already shown his goal scoring touch whilst he is also helping to create chances for others.

He is a proven match winner and is certainly showing that the injury hasn’t held him back as much as some may have thought.

If the Owls can keep him fit and at the top of his game, they will have every chance of lifting the title in May.