Sheffield Wednesday ace makes claim involving supporters

Sheffield Wednesday striker Calum Paterson has told Yorkshire Live that the players are looking to build a connection with the club’s supporters through their performances.

The towering frontman found the back of the net for the Owls at the weekend during their 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, which now means that the Steel City side have won six out of their last seven games.

With Wednesday now firmly in the race for the play-offs, the players are understandably keen to keep the spirits of the fans high at Hillsborough and on the road through the quality of their performances.

Now Paterson has admitted that he feels like he knows what the perfect formula is for both he and the players to achieve this moving forwards:

“It’s all about us winning big tackles and chasing the ball and putting our bodies on the line so it’s good for us as a team and obviously the fans get a lift from it too.”

Paterson is one of the key men in the dressing room for the Owls and will certainly be looking to add further to his tally of four goals and two assists moving into the latter stages of the campaign.

The former Cardiff City man is under contract with Wednesday until the summer of this year.

The Verdict

It has been absolutely superb to see supporters back in stadiums since the restrictions were lifted on football and it feels like everything is now back to normal.

Wednesday boast one of the largest and most expectant fanbases in English football, let alone Sky Bet League One, and they will be hoping that they get promoted this season.

They certainly have the quality to do just that and it will be interesting to see if they can go the distance or not.

Players like Paterson are sure to prove crucial for this Owls moving forwards.