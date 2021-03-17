Sheffield Wednesday ace discusses future as uncertainty looms at Hillsborough

Sam Hutchinson has revealed that he’d love to finish his career with Sheffield Wednesday if given the opportunity.

The 31-year-old has endured quite a year after leaving the Owls last summer following more than six years playing at Hillsborough.

A spell playing in Cyprus followed but what happened at the end of the year was one of the biggest u-turns that the Yorkshire club had seen in recent years with the defender coming back to join his former club.

Hutchinson has made 12 appearances since returning to Sheffield Wednesday, and discussing his long-term plans, says that he’d love to stick around for the rest of his playing days.

Speaking to Sheffield Hallam University’s Football Forum, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Hutchinson said: “If the offer is there, I’d finish my career at Wednesday 100 per cent.

“But you never know what’s going to happen. Eighteen months ago nobody knew about coronavirus and four months ago I was sat on my own in Cyprus. So you never know.

“I’m just going with the flow, enjoying my football and I’m happy.”

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

Speaking about his initial exit, Hutchinson added: “I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It ended like it ended.

“I had a house here, two of my children were born here. My life was here.

“I then went to Cyprus and I was playing with Jason Puncheon out there, who was Tony Pulis’ old captain.

“Pulis called Punch straight away and got him to ask me if I’d come back to Wednesday. It was a no-brainer for me.

“But then of course Tony got sacked so I had to wait six weeks more to see what was going on! I had other offers but I wanted to come back here.

“So I waited another six weeks or so and ended up taking less money, so it was great!”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Sam Hutchinson is a big player for Sheffield Wednesday.

Results haven’t been great since he came back but in terms of his performances and leadership off the pitch there’s no doubt that he’s a big player.

Regardless of where the Owls are playing next term there’s no doubt that Hutchinson could be a big player for some time yet.