Sheffield Wednesday ace delivers transfer update and speculation builds over his future

Andre Green has revealed that he’ll be staying at Sheffield Wednesday next season, regardless of what league the club find themselves in.

The winger completed his move to Hillsborough during the January transfer window after leaving previous club Aston Villa last summer.

Since then the 22-year-old has featured 10 times for the Owls with the player starting to show glimpses of what he has to offer.

Green has faced an uphill battle to find his match fitness in a team that is struggling for form, but with one year left on his contract, the winger says that there’s no doubt that he’ll be staying at the club next season.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Green said: “I’ve still got another year after this and I’ve come here to play football… When I left Villa I was a free agent for a little bit due to the circumstances of what’s going on.

“I’ve missed so much football this season, and I just want to play. My main thought is to be here, it’s where I want to be. “Wherever we are, whether it’s League One or the Championship – if I can get a good season under my belt in the year I’ve got left then I can only be happy with myself. “I’m not looking to get away, and I’m committed to staying here.”

The verdict This is a big boost for Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are still waiting for their fate to be decided but it’s a huge bonus to know that a player such as Andre Green will want to stick around. Green could be a big player next term and fans will be no doubt looking forward to seeing his best next term.