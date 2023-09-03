Sheffield Wednesday have endured a difficult start to the season, having only picked up one point in their first five league games in the Championship.

The 2022/23 campaign was a memorable one for Xisco's side as they secured a return to the second tier in dramatic circumstances via the League One play-offs.

Wednesday had accrued 96 points during the regular league season, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle. However, in spite of that, Darren Moore and the club have parted ways this summer.

Multiple incomings have been needed to ensure survival in the second tier for Wednesday, such is the step-up in quality between League One and the Championship, as they have seen.

They have backed Xisco heavily in the market and signed no fewer than 12 players, with Reece James, Juan Delgado, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby, Anthony Musaba, and Djeidi Gassama all coming in permanently.

They followed those deals up with a further five loan signings: Ashley Fletcher, Devis Vazuez, Momo Diaby, John Buckley, and Jeff Hendrick.

The Owls' boss may feel he requires further additions, too. But fundamentally, he will be judged and defined in the coming games now the campaign is underway.

Here, we take a look at six free agents they could still target between now and January.

1 Stefan Johansen

Johansen has recently departed QPR and is still searching for a new club. The Norwegian could be a smart addition to Xisco's side as he has that ability to put his foot on the ball, which is lacking in the squad outside of Barry Bannan.

He also has vast experience in the Championship and can provide good competition to the side’s existing options. The experienced midfielder is probably one of the better free agents out there, so the Owls should certainly be weighing up a potential move.

2 Tariqe Fosu

Wednesday have been using Delgado as a winger, who is more of a full-back or wing-back and could look to bring in another winger with decent Championship experience.

Fosu has been an underrated player at this level for some time now and has played a good amount of games for Brentford, Stoke City, and Rotherham United in recent years.

The player has previously shown that he can be a real threat in the final third in the EFL, and at the age of only 27 too, he has entered the peak years of his career, so there are plenty of reasons why Wednesday would benefit from securing his services.

3 Josh Onomah

An option Wednesday could pursue in midfield is that of Josh Onomah, who is a midfielder capable of playing in a more attack-minded midfield role or as a box-to-box player to help support the likes of Gregory by crashing the box.

Having recently become a free agent after his short-term deal at Preston North End expired, he is also no stranger to the division, and also played a regular part in Fulham's eventual play-off final success in the 2019/20 season.

This potential switch would also represent a reunion for Onomah, who was loaned to Hillsborough during the 2018/19 campaign.

But more than anything, his technical ability, tight control, and press resistance could make him a real asset in the final third for a club like Sheffield Wednesday, who rarely get the ball into that area and need it to stick when it does.

4 Daniel Ayala

Ayala is another player that knows the Championship well having spent time in the division with multiple clubs. One of those was Blackburn Rovers, where he was a solid enough operator and proved he is still capable of competing at this level.

However, his injury record may determine just how much of an asset he is for the South Yorkshire outfit if he does join. His experience and know-how, as well as his aerial threat, should make him a useful addition, though.

5 Ryan Tunnicliffe

This would represent a step up in division, having played 30 league games for Portsmouth last term, but Tunnicliffe could be a good squad option to have for a long season in the second tier.

With the Owls already having a good number of deeper central midfielders at their disposal, this feels like less of a priority area to address, but the 30-year-old is fairly experienced and Wednesday may want a backup option in this area.

6 Lyle Taylor

Another seasoned campaigner in the form of Lyle Taylor would be a great option for Munoz and co - and would add experience and quality to a Wednesday squad which perhaps could do with an extra option in their attacking department to challenge Lee Gregory.

Having not featured at all for Nottingham Forest since their return to the Premier League, a fresh start is needed for the 33-year-old, who will look to replicate his time at Charlton Athletic, where he scored 11 goals in 22 Championship outings in the 2019/20 season.

Taylor could be an upgrade on Gregory and Fletcher, but profiles similarly to the pair, as he can hold up the ball as a lone striker and works well when isolated at bringing others into the game.